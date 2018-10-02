Calcutta HC grants interim bail to Bharati Ghosh’s husband

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted interim bail to former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh’s husband, M A V Raju, till November 30 in connection with a case of alleged cheating and extortion.

The case, being probed by the CID, was registered in Daspur area of West Midnapore. Raju was in jail since August 7.

During the bail hearing, his advocate Debasish Roy submitted that he had been falsely implicated in the case. Roy also submitted that Ghosh has received a “restraining order” on her arrest by the Supreme Court.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta opposed the bail plea, submitting that Raju is a part of a larger conspiracy in the case. After hearing the petition, the bench comprising Justices Joymalyo Bagchi and R K Kapoor granted conditional interim bail till November 30 on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. It further said Raju is not allowed to leave the jurisdiction of KMC without the court’s permission and will also have to meet the IO of the case weekly. The next hearing is on November 26.

Raju was arrested by the CID just after his anticipatory bail prayer was cancelled in August. He wasn’t named in the FIR; his name had cropped up later in the chargesheet filed by the CID against Bharati Ghosh and others.

