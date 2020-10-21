Durga pandals: Court upholds ‘no entry’ order, relaxes cap on people allowed inside

A crowd outside a Durga Puja pandal at Sreebhumi in Laketown in Kolkata on Monday.

Upholding its previous order that barred the entry of visitors into Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court Wednesday allowed a few relaxations in terms of the number of people allowed inside the pandals. The court, however, denied permission for Sindoor Khela, a traditional game in which women smear each other with vermillion.

Hearing a review petition, the court said the cap on the number of people allowed inside the pandal from the organizers side would depend on its size. ‘Dhakis’, or traditional drummers, will be allowed inside the pandals, the court said.

On Monday, the court had ordered that Puja pandals would be out of bounds for the visitors “in public interest” considering the threat of the coronavirus. Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL), a Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee, said no one, barring select members of the puja organising committee, would be allowed to enter marquee of the pandals.

“When students… have been prevented from attending educational institutions for more than six months and several students stand to lose a year, it is rather incongruous that Puja festivities would continue as in the previous years,” the Bench had said.

On Tuesday, an umbrella organisation of more than 400 community Durga Pujas had filed a review petition in the court, arguing that if people were stopped at entry points then it could lead to more chaos and crowding. Five community puja committees in Kolkata, including Suruchi Sangha, Hindustan Club and Samaj Sebi Sangha, had also filed separate review petitions.

