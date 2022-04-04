Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into murder of Congress leader Tapan Kandu

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Tapan Kandu, a four-time Congress councillor from Jhalda municipality in West Bengal’s Purulia district.

Kandu was shot dead on March 13 this year by assailants who arrived in a motorcycle when he was out for a walk near his residence in Jhaldah. Four people have so far been arrested in connection with the murder.

Kandu’s wife Purnima had earlier appealed to the high court for a probe by the central agency. “I thank the court that they allowed a CBI inquiry. I am grateful to the court. I want those who killed my husband to be hanged,” Purnima said.

Purnima’s advocate alleged the district administration did not probe the case properly. “Even one of the main accused in charge of Jhaldah police station got a clean chit. We said the local administration would not be able to do justice to this murder and the court agreed,” the counsel said.

A special investigation team (SIT) had been formed earlier to probe the case, but Kandu’s family had insisted on a CBI investigation.