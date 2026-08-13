Calcutta High Court cancels OBC certificates issued under revised rules by TMC government

The division bench observed that the classification of OBC-A and OBC-B no longer exists after the present BJP government abolished it. As a result, the certificate holders under these categories would now be considered as general category.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of all Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued under the revised rules introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

A notification was issued by the then state government, led by the TMC, in 2025 regarding the issuance of OBC certificates. Based on the notification, certificates were issued in OBC-A and OBC-B categories from May 8 to June 12 of that year.

On Wednesday, the division bench of Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Anuj Singh observed that the certificates issued under the said classification had lost their validity, and hence stood cancelled.

The division bench observed that the classification of OBC-A and OBC-B no longer exists after the present BJP government abolished it. As a result, the certificate holders under these categories would now be considered as general category.