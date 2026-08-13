Calcutta High Court cancels OBC certificates issued under revised rules by TMC government

Certificates issued under previous TMC govt’s OBC-A & OBC-B categories from 2025 onwards to be considered cancelled in West Bengal.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 12:40 AM IST
Calcutta High Court, Calcutta High Court cancels OBC certificates, Calcutta High Court cancels OBC certificates issued under revised rules by TMC government, revised rules by TMC government, TMC government, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsThe division bench observed that the classification of OBC-A and OBC-B no longer exists after the present BJP government abolished it. As a result, the certificate holders under these categories would now be considered as general category.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of all Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued under the revised rules introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

A notification was issued by the then state government, led by the TMC, in 2025 regarding the issuance of OBC certificates.  Based on the notification, certificates were issued in OBC-A and OBC-B categories from May 8 to June 12 of that year.

On Wednesday, the division bench of Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Anuj Singh observed that the certificates issued under the said classification had lost their validity, and hence stood cancelled.

The division bench observed that the classification of OBC-A and OBC-B no longer exists after the present BJP government abolished it. As a result, the certificate holders under these categories would now be considered as general category.

Case background

The remarks came while the court was hearing a case filed by a JEE Mains candidate in the state, who had challenged her inclusion in the general category. Shreyasi Dhang had applied for the Joint Entrance Examination under the OBC category. She appeared for the JEE Mains-UG examination for Nursing-Paramedical in 2026. The results were published on July 27 this year. However, the merit list showed her name in the General category instead of OBC.

She had approached the Calcutta High Court in this regard. During the hearing on Wednesday, the division bench said that all the certificates issued in OBC-A and B categories since last year would be considered cancelled.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments