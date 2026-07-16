Calcutta High Court asks state for report on complaints against Abhishek Banerjee

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state to inform TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee about the number of complaints pending against him in various police stations across the state.

Abhishek had moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking relief from the alleged “unreasonable complaints” being filed against him at various police stations since the change of the government in the state.

Appearing for the Diamond Harbour MP in the first hearing on Wednesday, his counsel alleged all these allegations were fueled by political vendetta, further questioning the role of the police in filing the complaints. The matter was heard in the High Court the day Abhishek appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Bidhannagar Court to submit his voice sample in the 2026 Assembly poll intimidatory speech case.

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Abhishek’s counsel claimed that soon after the TMC was defeated in the recently concluded Assembly elections, the police started registering FIRs in various cases involving him or his close aides in old incidents from around 4-5 years ago. His counsel alleged the FIRs were meant to suppress the voice of a political opponent. He had moved the HC seeking to know how many FIRs have been filed against him across West Bengal.

Hearing the matter, Justice Saugata Bhattacharya on Wednesday verbally directed the state’s Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya to submit a report on this matter to the state, detailing the number of complaints currently pending against Abhishek Banerjee in various police stations.

Intimidatory speech case

After the Sonarpur incident, when eggs were hurled at the TMC leader while visiting the family of a deceased party worker, Abhishek was avoiding going out. The High Court had also given him interim protection if he cooperated with the investigation in the intimidatory speech case, but he was reprimanded by the High Court after refusing to appear earlier. After skipping two appearances, Abhishek finally appeared before the Bidhannagar court Wednesday to give his voice sample in the intimidatory speech case.

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At around 11.50 am, Banerjee’s four-car convoy arrived at the Bidhannagar court amid tight security. From early morning, the Bidhannagar police had deployed a huge police force, preventing huge gatherings at the court gates to avoid any untoward incident.

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Abhishek appeared before the CJM’s chambers, and left court after about an hour-and-a-half, refusing to speak to journalists present at the premises. As per sources, the Investigating Officer and a technician were also present as he recorded his voice samples.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajdeep Majumdar, the complainant’s advocate said, “We are satisfied that his voice sample has been taken but we have also filed another petition in the court regarding the security for my client as there is a threat to his life. Though it has been stated that special security be given to my client but that has not yet been arranged by Baguihati Thana.”

The complainant, Rajib Sarkar told The Indian Express, “I am very happy that the voice sample has been taken; I am satisfied with the IO. Previously, the police could not work but now they are… Before the Assembly elections, they (the TMC) had tried to kill me… I had written to the then Governor and an inquiry report was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office. Yesterday, I was informed that a letter has been sent to the Director General of Police regarding my security. We have also moved court today in this matter as there is a threat to my life.”

Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Bibash Chatterjee told mediapersons, “The CID had made a prayer for his voice sample as it was very important in the case, and the court had allowed that prayer. Last two dates, he did not appear though experts and all had come in the last date; we had moved a petition also that if this continued then investigation would get hampered. The Calcutta High Court ordered him to give the voice sample, he came today and now the investigation will go on.”