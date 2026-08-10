Calcutta High Court allows PIL against removal of mosque loudspeakers in Bengal

The PIL challenging removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Bengal is likely to be heard on Thursday. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the removal of loudspeakers from mosques across West Bengal.

The PIL was mentioned before a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Atarup Banerjee.

TMC MP and Senior Advocate Kalyan Banerjee informed the high court, “Through oral instructions, all loudspeakers have been removed from all the mosques in West Bengal.”

Speaking to the media on the issue, Banerjee said, “Today, we filed one PIL by Danish Farooqui, an advocate of the Calcutta High Court, challenging the illegal, oral direction of the state to remove loudspeakers from nearly 4,000 mosques in West Bengal.”