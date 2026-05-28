Calcutta High Court acquits professor who was sentenced to 20 years in jail in POCSO case, slams probe, asks govt to compensate

The prosecution adduced as many as seven witnesses, and the trial court judge convicted the professor under IPC sections 376(2)(f)/506 and section 6 of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment.

Slamming the police for “total ignorance of basic investigative protocols,” the Calcutta High Court has overturned the conviction of a college professor, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a lower court under the POCSO Act in July 2024.

Setting aside the conviction, the Division Bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, in their judgment on May 22 this year, ordered the state government to pay the professor Rs 10 lakh as compensation within the next three months, saying he faced social defamation and spent four years in jail.

The High Court also allowed the West Bengal government to recover the compensation amount from the police officers Nibedita Koley and Joydeep Mukherjee, who were involved in the probe.