Calcutta HC vacates stay order on teachers’ recruitment

The Calcutta High Court on Friday lifted its stay order on the appointment process of 14,500 upper primary school teachers initiated by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). The court’s direction came after the WBSSC published a fresh interview list of candidates along with their marks.

The court, however, directed the commission to hear the complaints of every candidate not featured in the interview list and get back to them. The court gave candidates 14 days to register their grievances with the WBSSC. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed the commission to complete the entire process in 12 weeks.

While hearing the petition challenging the appointment process — the plea claimed that the prescribed rules were not followed while preparing the interview list — the high court last month placed a stay order on the recruitment process, saying that the marks obtained by those not featured in the interview list will have to be published as well.

“As the court’s order passed on 2nd July 2021 has been complied with by the Commission within the timeframe, I recall the restraining order put upon the Commission from taking further steps pursuant to the interview list,” Justice Gangopadhyay ordered on Friday.

He added, “I am satisfied as to the action of the Commission that the Commission by seven days, i.e., the time granted to it, has published the new list with the break-up of marks and with the reasons for not bringing a candidate in the interview list.”

