Calcutta HC upholds order to sack 805 teachers

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday upheld the single-bench order, terminating jobs 805 Classes IX and X teachers in state-run schools who had got jobs “illegally”.

Last month, a single bench of Justice Biswajit Basu had ordered the termination of services of 952 schoolteachers, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the matter, informed the court that Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of such candidates were tampered with in an attempt to accommodate them in the recruitment process of the secondary teachers for Classes IX and X in state-run schools.

Following the order, the West Bengal School Service Commission terminated the services of 805 schoolteachers, prompting them to move the division bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Supratim Bhattacharya challenging the single-bench order.

Hearing the matter on Wednesday, the division bench upheld the single-bench order and gave full authority to the WBSSC to make a decision on this count.

Notably, the West Bengal School Service Commission has already completed the process of termination of jobs of 618 out of the 805 secondary teachers.