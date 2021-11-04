Calcutta HC to govt: Ensure only green crackers are used

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure that only green firecrackers are used in the state. A division bench of Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Kesang Doma Bhutia observed that the West Bengal government has “substantially complied” with the Supreme Court’s order.

On Monday, the apex court had set aside an order of the Calcutta High Court that had imposed a total ban on firecrackers in West Bengal. The ban in the state had been imposed till December 31.

Representing the petitioner, advocate Rachit Lakhmani on Wednesday urged the High Court to provide directions for marking zones – away from hospitals and residential zones – where green crackers can be used. The petitioner also sought directions not burst crackers on the streets and ensure there is no community-wide bursting of crackers.