Calcutta HC tells VBU officials to reopen hostels

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Visva-Bharati University authorities to immediately open hostels for its students. A single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the police break the locks in the hostels in the presence of two student representatives and six university officials.

It also said that students, who will sit for their exams soon, should be given priority when it comes to hostel accomodation.

The court also directed the police to ensure that no university official is prevented from discharging his or her day-to-day responsibilities.

Recently, the court had extended police protection to the registrar, assistant registrar and the management of the varsity to ensure they carry out their day-to-day duties inside the campus without any obstruction from students holding a sit-in for reopening hostels and holding the exams online.

The direction came after the university filed an instant plea before Justice Rajasekhar Mantha alleging that the agitating students were disturbing the normal functioning of the institute.

The court will hear the matter again after two weeks.

Earlier, Visva Bharati registrar Asish Agarwal left his office after 84 hours in the presence of policemen even as a section of students continued their sit-in at the campus for over 96 hours demanding the reopening of hostels, which are closed since the lockdown.