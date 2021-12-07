Calcutta HC sets aside single bench order for CBI ‘enquiry’

IN A relief to the state government, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday set aside a single bench order for CBI “enquiry” into alleged irregularities in appointments of Group D staff in state-run schools through the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on the alleged recommendations by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The division bench, comprising justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Samanta, constituted a three-member special probe team, which will be overseen by a retired high court judge. The court directed the team to submit its report in two months.

The team comprises one member each from WBSSC, WBBSE and a practising lawyer at the high court and will be overseen by Justice (retired)

R K Bag.

On November 24, the division bench had stayed the single bench order for a CBI “enquiry” into the alleged irregularities in appointments for three weeks, after the state government moved the division bench challenging the single bench order.

On November 22, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to hold a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the appointments of Group D staff and submit a report by December 21.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay passed the order while hearing a petition filed by some job aspirants claiming that the said appointments were made after the expiry of the panel set up to recruit for Group D posts in state-run schools.

In 2016, the state government had recommended the appointment of nearly 13,000 non-teaching staff in various state-run and government aided schools. Accordingly, the WBSSC had conducted examinations and interviews periodically and later a panel had been constituted. The term of the panel had ended in May, 2019.

The petitioners had produced before the court a list of 25 such appointees who they claimed were illegally recruited. They later claimed that more than 500 additional such appointments were made.