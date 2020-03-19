Calcutta HC sets aside ‘Leave India’ notice served to Polish student

Justice Bhattacharyya had restrained the government from giving effect to the notice till March 18. (File Photo) Justice Bhattacharyya had restrained the government from giving effect to the notice till March 18. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside a “Leave India” notice to a Polish student by the Union government for allegedly participating in an anti-CAA rally here.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya directed the Central government not to give effect to the notice served on the student, Kamil Siedczynski, who studies at Jadavpur University.

The high court had earlier restrained the Central government from giving effect to its “Leave India” notice to the Polish student until it passed an order on his petition.

Justice Bhattacharyya had restrained the government from giving effect to the notice till March 18.

Hearing the petition filed by Siedczynski, the court passed an order on Wednesday setting aside the notice.

“We have won hands down today. The court has quashed the Centre’s ‘Leave India’ notice to the Polish student. Now, he can stay here and complete his study,” said a counsel, who appeared on behalf of the student.

Siedczynski is pursuing a Master’s degree in the Department of Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University.

He was served the notice, dated February 14, by the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Kolkata.

The notice said he should leave India within 14 days of receiving it. Since he received the notice on February 24, he was required to leave the country by March 9. In his petition before the high court, the student prayed for a restraining order.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.