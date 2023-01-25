scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Calcutta HC scraps civic bodies’ order banning hookah bars

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that since there is no state-specific rule in the matter, it would not be illegal to run hookah bars in these two cities.

Soon after this, the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation also ordered a ban on hookah bars in areas under its jurisdiction.
Listen to this article
Calcutta HC scraps civic bodies’ order banning hookah bars
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Tuesday scrapped the orders of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) that had imposed a ban on hookah bars in Kolkata and Bidhannagar.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that since there is no state-specific rule in the matter, it would not be illegal to run hookah bars in these two cities.

Justice Mantha also observed that if the state government wants to shut down hookah bars, then it will have to pass a new law and till that time there should be no police action against the existing hookah bars. However, Justice Mantha said that if some hookah bar owners use narcotics elements, it is up to the police to investigate. At the same time, he said there was no harm if herbal products are used in hookah bars.

On December 2, the Kolkata Mayor and state Urban Development and Municipal Affair minister, Firhad Hakim announced a ban on running of hookah bars in Kolkata.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship

He had then said that the decision was taken after receiving information that certain chemicals, which are harmful for health, were being used by certain owners of hookah bars. He also claimed that there was a high possibility of running the business of banned narcotics under the garb of hookah bars.

More from Kolkata

Soon after this, the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation also ordered a ban on hookah bars in areas under its jurisdiction.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 05:49 IST
Next Story

Nepal plane crash: Bodies of 4 victims brought home

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close