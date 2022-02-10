Calcutta HC reserves judgment on plea seeking deployment of central forces

A DIVISION bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday reserved judgment in a batch of PILs seeking deployment of central forces for the coming civic elections in the state.

The SEC on Wednesday filed an affidavit saying that it was “confident” that the election would be held with the help of the state police.

Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj then questioned the state Election Commission’s (SEC) “confidence” in conducting a fair, peaceful election with the help of the state police. The unprecedented unrest in the 2015 Bidhannagar civic poll came up multiple times.

The judges also sought to know from the Centre that if necessary, if the central forces are to be sent, how long in advance it should be informed. In response, the Solicitor-General said the troops can be sent at least 24 hours in advance.

On Monday, the court asked the SEC and the state government about the security arrangements in place ahead of the civic elections in Bidhannagar, Asansol, Chandannagar and Siliguri and sought their response about the deployment of central forces during the polls by Wednesday.