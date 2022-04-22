Calcutta HC orders transfer of probe into Birbhum blasts to NIA

Vacating an earlier stay by a single bench on the NIA probe, a division bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Bivas Pattanayak in an interim order directed the police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) to cooperate with the agency and transfer all documents related to the probe into the 2019 explosions in two houses.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered transfer of the investigation into two incidents of explosion in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in August 2019 to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the state police, saying that the federal agency has precedence in enquiring into scheduled offences.