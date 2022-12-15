scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Calcutta HC orders CBI to probe recruitment of 21 candidates for classes IX and X teaching jobs

A PIL was filed alleging that several candidates were reported to have secured teaching jobs for classes IX and X in different state-run schools either by forging their age-related documents or their secondary and high examination certificates in 2016.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu directed the CBI to summon and question each of the 21 candidates and get deeper into the conspiracy.
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the recruitment of about 21 teaching candidates for classes IX and X in state-run schools who bagged the job allegedly by forging their age-related documents.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu directed the CBI to summon and question each of the 21 candidates and get deeper into the conspiracy.

A PIL was filed alleging that several candidates were reported to have secured teaching jobs for classes IX and X in different state-run schools either by forging their age-related documents or their secondary and high examination certificates in 2016.

Justice Basu also said that he would have scrapped the entire panel but he chose not to do so as there were many eligible candidates, too. However, as many as 21 candidates were identified who would face questioning by the CBI. The matter will be heard again in January.

Reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “The court is trying to weed out corruption in the education sector. While the TMC is criticising the central agencies, the court is putting its faith in such agencies to unearth the truth.” Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TMC to the development.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 04:19:39 am
