Calcutta HC grants interim bail to three Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested over Rs 49 lakh cash in car

The Calcutta High Court Wednesday granted interim bail to three Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested by the West Bengal Police after they were found with Rs 49 lakh in cash in their vehicle last week, news agency PTI reported.

According to Superintendent of Police, Howrah (Rural), Swati Bhangalia, the SUV, with a nameplate saying “MLA Jamtara Jharkhand”, was intercepted on NH-16, in Ranihati area of Howrah district, following a tip-off.

Meanwhile, the nabbed MLAs — Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Kolebira legislator Naman Bixal Kongari, and Khijri MLA Rajesh Kacchap — were suspended by the Congress on Sunday. The party, however, linked the recovery of cash to attempts to destabilise the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand and claimed that the chief minister of a state had been directly contacting some of the MLAs.

Sources said the car was heading towards the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Dum Dum when it was intercepted. Besides the MLAs, there were two other persons in the SUV, police said.

The case is being probed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Congress has been jittery about Jharkhand, where it is part of the alliance government with JMM. The party has, however, maintained that the government is stable.