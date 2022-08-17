Calcutta HC grants interim bail to three Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested over Rs 49 lakh cash in car

Updated: August 17, 2022 5:05:56 pm
The Calcutta High Court Wednesday granted interim bail to three Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested by the West Bengal Police after they were found with Rs 49 lakh in cash in their vehicle last week, news agency PTI reported.
According to Superintendent of Police, Howrah (Rural), Swati Bhangalia, the SUV, with a nameplate saying “MLA Jamtara Jharkhand”, was intercepted on NH-16, in Ranihati area of Howrah district, following a tip-off.
Meanwhile, the nabbed MLAs — Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Kolebira legislator Naman Bixal Kongari, and Khijri MLA Rajesh Kacchap — were suspended by the Congress on Sunday. The party, however, linked the recovery of cash to attempts to destabilise the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand and claimed that the chief minister of a state had been directly contacting some of the MLAs.
Sources said the car was heading towards the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Dum Dum when it was intercepted. Besides the MLAs, there were two other persons in the SUV, police said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The case is being probed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The Congress has been jittery about Jharkhand, where it is part of the alliance government with JMM. The party has, however, maintained that the government is stable.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
If you have been experiencing fatigue, lack of energy, consider evaluating your CoQ10 levels
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: ‘My film was a biopic, could’ve worked in any time…’
Mining lease row: SC reserves verdict on pleas of Soren, J’khand govt against HC order for probe
Govt projects record foodgrain production, lower wheat output in 2021-22 crop year
Mumbai: Man who used app for ‘women seeking men’ kidnapped by extortionists
Calcutta HC grants interim bail to three Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested over Rs 49 lakh cash in car
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the cop who caught terrorist Abu Salem
Meghana Raj Sarja opens up about the idea of getting married again: ‘I am just thinking about…’
Pakistan Super League is set to clash with the mighty Indian Premier League
Elephant returns child’s shoe in China, its ‘kindness’ leaves netizens in awe
Ravi Kumar headed for Russia camp ahead of World Championship