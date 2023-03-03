scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Calcutta HC grants bail to ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui in January violence case

Calcutta High Court, Indian Secular Front, iSF MLA Naushad Siddiqui, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsNaushad Siddiqui is MLA from Bhangar seat
The Calcutta High Court Thursday granted bail to Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui, who had been in jail in connection with the clashes that took place during a party rally in Dharmatala area of the state capital in January. Siddiqui is the ISF MLA from Bhangar Assembly seat in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

On January 21, Trinamool Congress and ISF members allegedly clashed in Hatishala area of Bhangar. On the same day in Kolkata, ISF members were taking out a rally in Kolkata when police tried to stop them. According to reports, ISF workers allegedly clashed with the police. Following the incident, Siddiqui along with many ISF workers were arrested. The 28-year-old legislator has been in police and jail custody since.

Separate complaints were filed against him at Hare Street and New Market police stations. He was in Hare Street police custody for 40 days, after which was again taken into police custody by New Market police.

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi granted bail to Siddiqui in all cases against him on bonds of Rs 10,000 with two sureties of like amount in each of the cases.

The division bench directed Siddiqui to cooperate with the investigation and to appear before the trial court on every date of hearing.

The court observed that at this stage, the state is unable to demonstrate that the petitioner indulged in inciting the crowd to assault the police or to indulge in the destruction of public property or himself being involved in the assault of the police.

Meanwhile, in the past, Siddiqui had claimed on various occasions that his arrest was a “conspiracy” to keep him behind bars till the panchayat elections. A few rallies were also taken out by his supporters demanding his release.   Siddiqui was elected to the West Bengal Assembly from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district in 2021. He joined his elder brother, Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, when the latter floated the ISF, as its chairman.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 04:15 IST
