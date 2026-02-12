Calcutta HC grants anticipatory bail to MLA Hiran Chatterjee in ‘bigamy’ case

According to Hiran’s counsel, Anindo Sundar Das, the court has asked Hiran to cooperate with the investigation and to appear before Anandapur police station every 15 days.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to actor-turned-BJP MLA Hiranmoy (Hiran) Chatterjee in connection with a case of alleged bigamy filed by his first wife Anindita Chatterjee.

Justice Jay Sengupta granted the anticipatory bail in the matter.

Publicly questioning the legality of the second marriage — the photos of which had gone viral on social media in January — Anindita filed a complaint at the Anandapur police station, alleging mental and physical abuse. Based on Anindita’s complaint, the Kolkata Police had filed a case against Hiran under multiple non-bailable sections, following which Hiran approached the court for anticipatory bail.