5 fast-track courts to try paper leak cases in Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar

People hold placards during a joint protest rally over the NEET paper leak issue, in Kolkata on July 24, 2026. (Photo: PTI/Enhanced using AI)

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday designated three fast-track courts in Kolkata and two in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for question paper leak cases. They must complete trials and deliver verdicts within three months of chargesheets being filed in cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement last week that fast-track courts would be set up to try exam malpractice cases, following the NEET paper leak controversy and student protests that culminated in Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union education minister.

Bench 1 of the Calcutta City Sessions Court has jurisdiction over cases investigated by state government agencies across West Bengal. Court No. 2 of the special CBI court within the City Sessions Court will also function as a fast-track court for such cases in the state.