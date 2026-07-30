The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday designated three fast-track courts in Kolkata and two in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for question paper leak cases. They must complete trials and deliver verdicts within three months of chargesheets being filed in cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024.
The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement last week that fast-track courts would be set up to try exam malpractice cases, following the NEET paper leak controversy and student protests that culminated in Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union education minister.
Bench 1 of the Calcutta City Sessions Court has jurisdiction over cases investigated by state government agencies across West Bengal. Court No. 2 of the special CBI court within the City Sessions Court will also function as a fast-track court for such cases in the state.
The third fast-track court for exam malpractice cases in the state is the court of the First Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Kolkata.
The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge and the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate—both in Port Blair—will hold fast-track trials in exam malpractice cases registered in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The islands fall under the Calcutta High Court’s jurisdiction.
Corresponding fast-track sessions courts for appeal
A high court notification specified that any appeal or revision petition against a fast-track magistrate court’s order must be made to the corresponding fast-track sessions courts. These designated courts will operate independently and have no link to the 88 other fast-track courts active in the state.
The Lok Sabha passed an amendment to the 2024 Act on Wednesday. Once the Rajya Sabha also clears it and the President gives her assent, the amendment Bill will become law.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More