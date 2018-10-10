Calcutta HC extends stay on govt’s Rs 10k Durga Puja grants, bench to hear plea on ‘maintainability’ of petition today

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted that the funds were to be used by puja committees to promote the ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ campaign and also on issues of sanitation and public safety. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Appearing for the state, Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted that the funds were to be used by puja committees to promote the ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ campaign and also on issues of sanitation and public safety. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the interim stay on the state government’s grant of Rs 10,000 to each of 28,000 puja committees in the state till Thursday. The division bench will also pass an order on the maintainability of the petition on Wednesday, following a state government submission on the issue.

The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Debasish Kar Gupta and Justice Sampa Sarkar, will examine the question of maintainability after the state government submitted that a taxpayer cannot question the modus operandi of expenditure as that is the prerogative of the legislature.

On September 10, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that Rs 10,000 would be given to each of the 28,000 puja committees — 3,000 in Kolkata and 25,000 in the districts, which would cost the government a total of Rs 28 crore. The high court had on Friday ordered an interim stay on the decision and asked the state government to file an affidavit and give explanations for certain questions. Appearing for the state, Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted that the funds were to be used by puja committees to promote the ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ campaign and also on issues of sanitation and public safety.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Sourabh Dutta, senior counsel Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya had questioned whether the state government could expend a single paisa for the purpose of “destroying the secular structure of the Constitution”.

“The court has extended the interim stay till Thursday. The state government submitted that it has the liberty to spend money and the state Legislative Assembly will decide whether sanction of such funds is right or wrong. The state government also said the court has no jurisdiction to interfere in a legislative decision. As raised by the state government, the court is likely to pass a judgment on the maintainability of the petition on Wednesday,” Bhattacharya told The Indian Express.

