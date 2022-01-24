Calcutta HC dismisses PIL against cancellation of Bengal govt’s R-Day tableau

The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) over the cancellation of the West Bengal government’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in Delhi saying that the matter cannot be judged in such a short period.

The PIL filed by advocate Ramprasad Sarkar sought a direction to the central government to permit display of the state’s tableau in the Republic Day parade to be held on January 26.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, said in the order, “As the Republic Day celebration is day after tomorrow, therefore, at this stage, no effective direction can be issued. Hence, no case for interference in the present writ petition is made out, which is accordingly dismissed.”

This year, West Bengal had sent a tableau for the Republic Day parade in Delhi based on the theme of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary and 75 years of independence. It, however, did not get selected, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to reconsider the decision.