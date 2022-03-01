Calcutta HC directs CBI to probe school recruitment, gives it a month to submit report

The Calcutta high court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged illegal appointment of assistant teachers in class 9 and 10 in state-run schools.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said the investigation should be conducted under the supervision of a joint director of CBI, and a preliminary report be submitted by March 28.

Appearing on behalf of petitioner Mohammed Abdul Gani Ansari, advocate Firdous Shamim said, “In class 9 and 10, recommendation for appointment of teachers was made for candidates who had received lower marks and did not feature in the merit list.

“Those who had got better marks and had their names in the merit list were denied appointments. After hearing the plea, the court has directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe into this and submit a report before it by March 28. This is to find if there is some invisible hands behind this entire discrepancy.”

Earlier, the court had cancelled the appointment of six assistant teachers in Murshidabad, noting that they were illegally appointed following a recommendation of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

It has also directed that the salaries of the illegally appointed teachers be stopped immediately.

Those who had received salaries should return them, said the court.