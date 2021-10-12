scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Calcutta HC CJ sworn-in by Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Prakash Srivastava who was sworn in as the new chief justice of Calcutta High Court.

October 12, 2021 5:21:46 am
Srivastava earlier was a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge.

Since the retirement of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan in April, Justice Rajesh Bindal had been serving as the acting chief justice of Calcutta High Court.

