Calcutta HC CJ sworn-in by Dhankhar

October 12, 2021 5:21:46 am
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Prakash Srivastava who was sworn in as the new chief justice of Calcutta High Court. Srivastava earlier was a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge.
Since the retirement of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan in April, Justice Rajesh Bindal had been serving as the acting chief justice of Calcutta High Court.
