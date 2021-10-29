Calcutta High Court bans all firecrackers till December 31 in West Bengal

A division bench comprising Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Aniruddha Roy of the Calcutta High Court Friday ordered a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, up to December 31 this year. The court has not only banned the usage but also the sale of firecrackers.

The order comes barely a few days after the West Bengal government allowed bursting of only green crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm during Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath.

Before pronouncing the order, the court also observed it will be very difficult to segregate green crackers from normal, polluting firecrackers.

The Friday order came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by environmental activist Roshni Ali seeking a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during the upcoming festivities in order to safeguard people’s right to clean, healthy and breathable air, particularly in times of the vicious Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the ban will not be valid on wax and oil-based diyas.

After the High Court verdict, the state administration ordered to maintain the ban and instructed officials to keep a strict vigil on the use and sale of firecrackers.