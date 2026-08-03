Tribals paid Rs 15.25 crore less during land acquisition by ECL, BCCL: CAG report

CAG showed that for an acre of land, tribals were compensated at much lower rates ranging between Rs 2.5–12.6 lakh as against the standard government compensation between Rs 19.7–125 lakh. (Express File Photo/Enhanced using AI)
In the five financial years (FYs) from 2017-18 to 2021-22, tribal people’s interests were not protected during land acquisition in West Bengal, according to the ‘Performance Audit Report’ of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
In one instance alone, CAG studied 66 cases and flagged that during land acquisition, the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and/or Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) paid at least Rs 15.25 crore less to tribal land owners. In another case, CAG showed that for an acre of land, tribals were compensated at much lower rates ranging between Rs 2.5–12.6 lakh as against the standard government compensation between Rs 19.7–125 lakh.
The audit report stated, “Instances were noticed where government failed to protect interests of the tribal people in case of acquisition of land in mineral rich areas by ECL/BCCL through inaction and non-involvement of district level functionaries (ROs, Collectors of the respective districts, etc). This resulted in short receipt of compensation by tribal land owners amounting to Rs 15.25 crore during FYs 2017-18 to 2021-22 in 66 test-checked cases, and deficiencies in rehabilitation and resettlement provided by these ECL/BCCL offices to ST people whose lands were acquired.”
It further added, “There was a difference in price of land paid by ECL for vested land and land purchased from the STs. Audit found that for an acre of land, tribals were compensated at much lower rates ranging between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 12.63 lakh vis-à-vis the compensation allowed to the Government ranging between Rs 19.77 lakh and Rs 125 lakh. State functionaries were not involved in the preparation process of the Rehabilitation Action Plan (RAP) despite provisions in the policy of these entities.”
According to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, promulgated under Article 342 of the Constitution of India, 40 ethnic tribes have been notified as Scheduled Tribes in West Bengal. As per Census 2011, tribal population of West Bengal constituted 5.08 per cent of the total tribal population of the country, while the ST population in West Bengal constituted 5.8 per cent of the total population of the state. Among these ethnic tribes of West Bengal, Toto (Jalpaiguri district), Birhor (Purulia) and Lodha (Paschim Medinipur), were notified as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), considering backwardness, across different development indicators.
According to the CAG report, “Audit observed that there were no notified tribal areas in the state of West Bengal. In the test-checked districts, the existing system of identification of tribal population and their land holdings for flagging in land records was not foolproof, as no topical survey was conducted by the Land Revenue authorities and identification of tribal land was being made based on the surname, and that too, without any comprehensive surname list. This assumed significance in the context of the fact that there were no notified tribal areas in the State.”
CAG also observed instances of “exploitation of marginalised tribals by affluent and influential tribal individuals, and even instances of land ending up in the hands of a private company without the original tribal land owners being legitimately compensated”.
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“There were instances of tribal lands being alienated through by-passing of the permission of the Revenue Officer, as well as improper assessment of the Fair Market value of tribal lands by the Revenue officers, resulting in the tribal land owners receiving sale proceeds that were lower than the assessed fair market value. Absence of a provision for obtaining valid proof against receipt of land price by tribal sellers also constituted a weakness in the system,” added CAG report.
CAG report highlighted, “Implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 was deficient, as committees for vesting of forest rights remained non-functional and progress in distribution of record of rights to the tribal dwellers of forest land, was slow.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More