CAG report: 520 schools in West Bengal have no teachers, 8,596 students impacted

In the case of student-classroom ratio (SCR), the CAG noted that at both primary and upper primary levels, 12 per cent of schools had adverse SCR. (File photo for representative use).

A performance audit carried out between July 2024 and March 2025 by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has revealed that 520 schools in West Bengal do not have any teacher.

The audit report, which was published last month, also highlighted that the dropout rate in the state was higher at the upper primary level (42 per cent) compared with the higher secondary level (28 per cent).

The central agency stated that the audit found financial constraints (53 per cent) as the primary reason for dropout, followed by other issues, such as marriage (12 per cent). Two per cent of students also dropped out after reportedly facing difficulty in reaching schools.