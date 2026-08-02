CAG report: 520 schools in West Bengal have no teachers, 8,596 students impacted

A performance audit carried out between July 2024 and March 2025 by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has revealed that 520 schools in West Bengal do not have any teacher.
The audit report, which was published last month, also highlighted that the dropout rate in the state was higher at the upper primary level (42 per cent) compared with the higher secondary level (28 per cent).
The central agency stated that the audit found financial constraints (53 per cent) as the primary reason for dropout, followed by other issues, such as marriage (12 per cent). Two per cent of students also dropped out after reportedly facing difficulty in reaching schools.
Teacher-student ratio
The CAG report stated, “It is observed that the number of Sishu Siksha Kendras (SSKs) decreased from 15,651 (2019-20) to 15,367 (2023-24) whereas the number of Madhyamik Siksha Kendras (MSKs) decreased from 1,908 to 1,898 during the same period. This reflected the closure of 284 SSKs and 10 MSKs during these years. Closures occurred due to the retirement or demise of 508 teachers posted in those SSKs and 24 teachers in MSKs, respectively.”
Besides, the CAG noted that 29 per cent of primary and 30 per cent of upper primary schools could not achieve the minimum Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) due to a shortage of 31,684 and 2,058 teachers, respectively.
“Eight per cent (5,152 schools) of schools in the state were running with only a single teacher, affecting 1,76,491 students, and 520 schools had no teachers, which impacted the education of 8,596 students,” the CAG report flagged.
In the case of student-classroom ratio (SCR), the CAG noted that at both primary and upper primary levels, 12 per cent of schools had adverse SCR. At the secondary and higher secondary levels, 33 per cent and 66 per cent of schools, respectively, faced adverse SCR, indicating overcrowding of classrooms in the state.
Utilisation of funds
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The CAG observed that utilisation of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme ranged between 46 and 65 per cent during 2019-24, leading to unspent balances. Non-execution of sanctioned civil works resulted in the surrender of Rs 395 crore. Whereas inefficiencies in execution resulted in short receipt of scheme funds to the tune of Rs 2,428 crore.
Children with Special Needs deprived
The CAG report also stated, “Key interventions under inclusive education of the scheme had fallen short of actual necessity. Children with Special Needs (CwSN) were deprived of transport (30-56 per cent) and escort (35-49 per cent) allowances, and 22 per cent of CwSN girls did not receive stipend in test-checked districts. Accessibility to schools was restricted for the differently abled students due to non-provision of ramps (15 per cent) and CwSN-friendly toilets (72 per cent) in the State. Instances of Resource rooms being used as godowns also came to notice. A shortage of 33,835 special educators (95 per cent) in the State had denied quality education for CwSN in schools.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More