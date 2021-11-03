Cabinet reshuffle on the cards, Amit Mitra may stay as adviser

AFTER THE bypoll results in four Assembly constituencies on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to shuffle her Cabinet soon. The main aim is to include a new finance minister as the incumbent Amit Mitra did not contest the Assembly election earlier this year because of his health condition.

However, the CM urged Mitra to stay on as finance minister again after the TMC’s victory in the Assembly polls. As his six-month tenure nears its end, Mitra is not an MLA at present. Thus, after November 5, Amit Mitra has to resign from his ministerial post.

However, sources said the CM is keen on retaining Amit Mitra in the finance ministry as an adviser with the status of a full-fledged minister after the end of his tenure.

From the beginning of the Trinamool government’s reign in the state, the responsibility of finance has been entrusted with Mitra. Despite the increase in the state’s debt burden, all the social projects launched so far have provided some benefits to the majority of the people, government sources claimed.

Mamata’s confidence in Amit has grown as he has managed the economy by balancing the state’s financial crisis on the one hand, debt repayment on the other, huge allocations to social projects and the day-to-day economy. Therefore, the state has implemented one after another projects in the midst of continuous financial problems.

In this context, the Chief Minister has decided to keep Amit in an important position after the end of his term in the ministry. According to sources, giving the status of full minister to Amit as the chief adviser of the finance department means virtually expanding the scope of his work.