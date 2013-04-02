Cabinet clears civic police force for state

The state cabinet today cleared creation of a trained pool of 1,30,000 civic police for the state.

The force will be requisitioned for duty on various occasions such as elections,festivals and disaster management. For the Siliguri commissionerate,another 1,000 youths will be enrolled for the force.

The move,however,was seen by critics as an attempt to provide employment to as many Trinamool Congress cadres as possible.

The members of the civic police,who will be required to have a minimum educational qualification of 8th standard passed,will be trained for 10 days and be given Rs 141 per day as remuneration.

These people will be enrolled at the thana level and will be taken on no-work no-pay basis. Earlier,for doing duties for maintenance of law and order in elections,religious festivals like Durga puja or disaster management,we used to hire home guards but now we have a trained pool of police volunteers who can be used for this purpose, an official of the Home Department told The Indian Express.

However,critics said the force will be used by the party during the coming panchayat elections.

The CPM saw red. The chief minister said her government has provided employment to 10 lakh people and this is part of that 10 lakh. They will be used for the panchayat votes, Surya Kanta Mishra,leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and CPM politburo member,said.

The state cabinet also cleared acquisition of 143 acres for building embankment in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts.

River route to connect temples

The state government will introduce a river route through Adi Ganga between Dakshineswar temple and Kalighat to facilitate movement of pilgrims by boat. The government will spend Rs 13 crore in the first phase for cleaning up the river,a part of which flows by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees residence. This was revealed today by Rajiv Banerjee,minister for irrigation,who said that the chief minister herself took great interest in this project. Rajiv Banerjee also said the government would spend Rs 400 crore for cleaning and renovation of canals across the state.

