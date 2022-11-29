CAA will be implemented soon: Nisith Pramanik

UNION MINISTER of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik has claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented soon in West Bengal.

During a public meeting at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district on Sunday, Pramanik said, “Hindus were driven out of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. CAA was brought in to give citizenship to such people. The law doesn’t take away anyone’s citizenship. Soon this law will be implemented in the country. This will be implemented in West Bengal as well.”

The Union minister’s remarks came after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari recently said the law would become a reality in the state. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said on Monday, “Whenever there is an election, the BJP raises the CAA issue. If they want to mislead the people, rest assured they will bring up the CAA. This is their tactic.”