scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

CAA will be implemented soon: Nisith Pramanik

The Union minister's remarks came after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari recently said the law would become a reality in the state.

Union MoS Nisith Pramanik

UNION MINISTER of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik has claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented soon in West Bengal.

During a public meeting at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district on Sunday, Pramanik said, “Hindus were driven out of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. CAA was brought in to give citizenship to such people. The law doesn’t take away anyone’s citizenship. Soon this law will be implemented in the country. This will be implemented in West Bengal as well.”

More from Kolkata

The Union minister’s remarks came after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari recently said the law would become a reality in the state. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said on Monday, “Whenever there is an election, the BJP raises the CAA issue. If they want to mislead the people, rest assured they will bring up the CAA. This is their tactic.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...Premium
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 02:15:09 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Namaste, Shalom

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close