CAA to be enforced by December: BJP MLA

August 6, 2022 3:45:23 am
BJP MLA Asim Sarkar on Friday claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would most likely be implemented across the country by December this year.
The Haringhata Assembly constituency MLA, who is also the convenor of the BJP’s refugee cell in West Bengal, told reporters, “I have full faith that the CAA will be implemented immediately. It must be implemented in such a manner that refugees do not face any obstacles in getting citizenship. I have heard from top leaders that the CAA will finally come into force by this December. The process in this regard will begin soon.”
The BJP MLA added that it was the need of the hour for refugees in West Bengal to witness the CAA being implemented, as it has been their longstanding demand.
The BJP, however, distanced itself from such claims and maintained that no discussion was held in the party over the issue. “I have not heard such claims by our MLA. So far, no discussion has been held regarding the issue in the party,” said another BJP MLA Manoj Tigga.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would never allow the CAA to be implemented in the state.
State minister Jyotipriyo Mallick told reporters, “The BJP is trying to mislead the people, especially the refugee community, by making such baseless remarks. Our party’s stand is clear that under no circumstances CAA will be implemented in the state. At the same time, it will not be implemented in the country as well, as more than 300 cases related to CAA are still pending with the court.”
Earlier this week, leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that rules regarding the CAA will be framed after the Covid-19 precaution dose vaccination exercise got over.
Passed by Parliament in December 2019, the CAA is yet to be rolled out as rules regarding the same are yet to be framed.
The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
One arrested for stealing water taps, shower heads, windows from PU hostel
Wanted gangster nabbed with seven firearms
Haryana FDA busts spurious medicine factory at Barwala
1990 Agra violence: BJP MLA Babu Lal, 7 others acquitted
To ‘take over’ Shiv Sena, Shinde to travel across state
Gandhi Ashram revamp project: Residents complain of differential treatment in compensation disbursal
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
IIT Bombay offers minor reduction in fee, students to continue relay hunger strike
Relaxations to pay premium for transfer of collector land
SC approves CoA’s timeline for AIFF elections, polls to be held on Aug 28
Delhi’s first women federation to come up at Najafgarh
Delhi govt plans to open premium liquor vends in posh areas