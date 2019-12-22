CAA protests: Students march towards Kolkata BJP office

Students from several universities protest against the new citizenship law, in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express photo) Students from several universities protest against the new citizenship law, in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express photo)

Protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued in Kolkata on Saturday, with students affiliated to different Left Front organisations taking out a rally from from Shahid Minar to Mahajati Sadan, close to the state BJP office.

The protesters demanded rollback of the new citizenship law and NRC, which they dubbed as the BJP’s “gameplan to divide the country”.

Students from Jadavpur University (JU), Presidency University, Alia University, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute and Calcutta University took part in the out a rally.

The protesters raised slogans and held placards that read ‘Scrap NRC & CAA’ and ‘We won’t allow fascism to rule in India’, as they passed by the saffron party’s West Bengal headquarters at Muralidhar Lane.

A minor scuffle broke out between the students and police personnel, as the protesters tried to scale the barricades in front of the BJP office, where party members were seen standing with sticks in hand.

“The BJP’s gameplan to divide the country won’t succeed. We hope that our voice will reach the leadership in Delhi. We wanted to gherao the BJP office, but police prevented us,” said Debraj Debnath, an Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader and student of JU.

Another student leader of JU said the protesters organised a sit-in near Mahajati Sadan at the end of the rally.

“But, our battle will continue,” she said.

Reacting to the protest march, Subham Tiwari, a BJP supporter said, “If there is provocation, we will resist. We will forever battle anti-national forces.”

Youth Congress members organised a rally in front of Raj Bhavan. They raised slogan against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he gave statement in support of CAA and NRC. They demanded the Governor to withdraw his statement immediately.

On Saturday, a section of imams of an Islamic organisation also took out a rally from Moulali to Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road. The rally was peaceful and no arrest was reported, sources said.

