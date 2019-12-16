CAA protests in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee says ‘BJP’s paid people’ behind violence

Banerjee Monday led a mega rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari in Kolkata. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) Banerjee Monday led a mega rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari in Kolkata. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday alleged that the BJP “had paid some people” to perpetrate violence in the state, and also blamed “powers from outside Bengal acting as friends of the Muslim community” for the vandalism and arson.

Follow LIVE updates

“There are forces from outside the state who are acting as friends of minorities and have indulged in this violence. These forces are stooges of the BJP, don’t fall into their trap,” Banerjee was quoted by PTI as telling party members.

Banerjee, who Monday led a mega rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the residence of Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, vowed not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC in Bengal.

“As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can dismiss my government or put me behind bars, but I will never implement this black law. I will protest democratically till this law is scrapped,” Banerjee said.

The CM also condemned the police action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Slamming the BJP, Banerjee said the party should take care of the states it rules in Northeast before “lecturing others” on law and order.

Bengal has seen violent protests against the CAA for several days now, with protesters vandalising at least 15 railway stations and two local trains, blocking roads, and ransacking shops.

At her rally, Banerjee said “just because a few trains had been set on fire”, the Centre had stopped railway services in most parts of the state.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has termed Mamata’s rallies an “unconstitutional and inflammatory act” and urged her to devote her time in “retrieving the grim situation”.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd