‘Tomorrow to fresh woods and pastures anew’: Here’s what C V Ananda Bose wrote after resigning as Bengal governor

In his first remarks since he resigned as the governor of West Bengal, C V Ananda Bose said in a post on X on Friday night that he was shifting to Kerala “to work towards Viksit Bharat”.

Bose had submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on March 5. R N Ravi, former deputy national security advisor and the present governor of Tamil Nadu, will replace him.

With the West Bengal Assembly elections round the corner, Bose’s resignation had surprised many, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had said she was “shocked and deeply concerned” about the development.

“My innings in West Bengal is coming to a close. I am deeply indebted to the great people of Bengal for the affection and regards lavished on me. I am shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat. I will work under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the goals of this great mission and do my best to further the cause of our dear Keralam, which is my home state,” Bose wrote on the X handle of Lok Bhavan, Kolkata.