‘Tomorrow to fresh woods and pastures anew’: Here’s what C V Ananda Bose wrote after resigning as Bengal governor

In his first remarks since he resigned as the governor of West Bengal, C V Ananda Bose said in a post on X on Friday night that he was shifting to Kerala “to work towards Viksit Bharat”.
Bose had submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on March 5. R N Ravi, former deputy national security advisor and the present governor of Tamil Nadu, will replace him.
With the West Bengal Assembly elections round the corner, Bose’s resignation had surprised many, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had said she was “shocked and deeply concerned” about the development.
“My innings in West Bengal is coming to a close. I am deeply indebted to the great people of Bengal for the affection and regards lavished on me. I am shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat. I will work under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the goals of this great mission and do my best to further the cause of our dear Keralam, which is my home state,” Bose wrote on the X handle of Lok Bhavan, Kolkata.
Saying that he was grateful to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Bose added, “I take this new mission as my solemn duty and as a gesture of gratitude to the people of Keralam, who, I would say, brought me up. I will work for the people, with the people, alongside the people.”
He also extended his best wishes to Ravi, calling him his “very dear friend and distinguished public administrator”.
“Tomorrow to fresh woods and pastures anew,” Bose concluded, referencing John Milton’s Lycidas.
He also shared his resignation letter, which did not mention the reason for his resignation.
Bose’s time at Raj Bhavan was marked by a confrontation with the Trinamool Congress-led state government and ups and downs in his relationship with the chief minister.
Though there were a few occasions of bonhomie, on issues of giving consent to bills passed by the Assembly, nominating vice-chancellors of state universities, and law and order, Bose and the Mamata Banerjee government did not see eye to eye.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More