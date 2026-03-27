Buy now or wait? As gold prices drop after a surge, here is what Kolkata jewellers have to say

At the same time, as price volatility continues, some jewellers said they have seen a visible increase in customer footfall.

Written by Jigisha Seal and Avantika Basu

As geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to affect Indian markets, gold prices have fallen sharply in recent days, prompting jewellers in Kolkata to urge buyers to stock up on the yellow metal while rates remain low.

Traders said this might be “the best time to buy gold,” even as ongoing volatility keeps customers cautious.

A sales representative at P C Chandra Jewellers in Gariahat said gold prices rose from Rs 12,800 on March 23 to Rs 13,000 on March 24, and to Rs 13,305 on March 27.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bablu Dey, president of the Swarnashilpo Bachao Committee, said gold rates are now fluctuating multiple times a day, creating uncertainty among both traders and customers.