Tigress brought from Bihar in Bengal’s first relocation project enters Assam

A three-year-old tigress released with much fanfare in West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve as part of the state’s first relocation project has walked into Assam, Forest Minister Manoj Oraon said on Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Oraon said, “The tigress is now in Assam. It is exploring the area. It is not uncommon for tigers and tigresses to cover 70-80 km to explore the area. For a tigress, there is no state demarcation line.”

“Our team is there in Assam. So far we have not disturbed her. We are allowing her to explore. Later, if needed, we will tranquilise and bring her back. But for now we are keeping a watch and letting her roam free,” he added.