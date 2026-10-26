Tigress brought from Bihar in Bengal’s first relocation project enters Assam

Officials said an alert has been sounded for the tigress at the Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar, Assam.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 05:36 PM IST
Bengal Buxa Tiger ReserveThe tigress’s release represents the “beginning of a new chapter” in Buxa’s conservation journey, the Centre said. (Photo: X/@byadavbjp)
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A three-year-old tigress released with much fanfare in West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve as part of the state’s first relocation project has walked into Assam, Forest Minister Manoj Oraon said on Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Oraon said, “The tigress is now in Assam. It is exploring the area. It is not uncommon for tigers and tigresses to cover 70-80 km to explore the area. For a tigress, there is no state demarcation line.”

“Our team is there in Assam. So far we have not disturbed her. We are allowing her to explore. Later, if needed, we will tranquilise and bring her back. But for now we are keeping a watch and letting her roam free,” he added.

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According to forest department sources, the tigress has covered around 35 km to reach Assam. Since October 2, the tigress has roamed around different parts of Buxa before heading towards the Sankosh river and entering Assam.

Officials said an alert has been sounded at the Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar near the Indo-Bhutan border in the neighbouring state. According to sources in Raimona National Park, the GPS-tagged Bengal tigress has been sighted roaming in Rajendrapur village under the Raimona Western Range since Sunday night. The tigress reportedly killed a domestic pig and is still in the vicinity.

Sources stated that villagers have requested the Assam forest department to tranquillise and return the big cat to Buxa.

Also Read | From Bihar to Buxa: Bengal’s first tiger relocation project starts; 4-day curbs on tourism

The tigress reached Buxa from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve on September 30. It was tranquillised, caged, and brought by a military aircraft at the Hasimara air force station in Alipurduar and taken to the Rajabhatkhawa forest area under the tiger reserve.

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On October 2, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari released the tiger into the wild from its 2.2-hectare soft enclosure.

“Our plan is to first set up a unit of a tiger and tigresses in Buxa. A unit means one tiger and two tigresses. But first we will monitor the movement and behaviour of the tigress in the forest. It is a time-consuming scientific process,” said Oraon.

The Buxa Tiger Reserve is undergoing a historic ecological restoration to revive its breeding big cat population.

Also Read | 300 km, 21 days, 3 states — Zeenat’s journey interrupted with a tranquiliser gun, officials hope tigress stays in Odisha this time

Earlier, to ensure an undisturbed habitat and expand the prey base (which has already been supplemented with deer), the department successfully relocated 242 households from core villages like Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti.

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The tiger reserve spans approximately 760 sq km in Alipurduar district.

In December 2024, tigress Zeenat hailing from Simlipal in Odisha, travelled 300 km, crossed Jharkhand, and entered Bengal. It was later tranquilised in Bankura.

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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