From Bihar to Buxa: Bengal’s first tiger relocation project starts; 4-day curbs on tourism

A three-year-old Royal Bengal tigress was brought to Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Alipurduar district from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve early on Wednesday as part of Bengal’s first tiger relocation project.
Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon, who described the moment as “historic for Bengal”, told The Indian Express, “For years, Buxa Tiger Reserve has had no tigers. Hence, we undertook this important project”.
The tranquilised and caged tigress was flown via a military cargo aircraft to the Hasimara Air Force Station in Alipurduar. After undergoing a health check by veterinarians and forest officials, she was then temporarily moved to a one-acre special soft enclosure in the Rajabhatkhawa forest within the Buxa Tiger Reserve.
On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will officially launch the project as the tigress is transferred to a larger 2.2-hectare soft enclosure.
In due course, the animal will be released in the tiger reserve, the minister said.
“The tigress will be devoid of any human contact. The forest department officials will keep a close watch using CCTV cameras put up in different parts of the enclosure. There are plenty of deer in the enclosure for the tigress to hunt. We want first to recreate the environment where she will feel at home. Allow her to adjust to the forest. She will also be radio-collared,” Oraon said.
The minister said the department aims to first set up a unit of tiger and tigresses in Buxa. “A unit means one tiger and two tigresses. But first we will monitor the movement and behaviour of the tigress in the forest. It is a time-consuming scientific process,” said Oraon
Story continues below this ad
The Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) is undergoing a historic ecological restoration to revive its breeding big-cat population.
To facilitate a secure and seamless release, the forest department has ordered complete closure of all tourism activities in BTR from September 30 to October 3 as part of strict temporary containment rules. This includes a complete suspension of all jeep safaris, day visits, and overnight stays inside the forest.
Tourist entry is strictly barred beyond the Rajabhatkhawa checkpost during the four days.
Story continues below this ad
Beyond the immediate 4-day closure, the forest department has introduced tighter regulations to protect the core tiger corridors.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More