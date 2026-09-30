From Bihar to Buxa: Bengal’s first tiger relocation project starts; 4-day curbs on tourism

The tranquilised tigress after its capture in Bihar on Tuesday. (Express photo/Special Arrangement).

A three-year-old Royal Bengal tigress was brought to Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Alipurduar district from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve early on Wednesday as part of Bengal’s first tiger relocation project.

Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon, who described the moment as “historic for Bengal”, told The Indian Express, “For years, Buxa Tiger Reserve has had no tigers. Hence, we undertook this important project”.

The tranquilised and caged tigress was flown via a military cargo aircraft to the Hasimara Air Force Station in Alipurduar. After undergoing a health check by veterinarians and forest officials, she was then temporarily moved to a one-acre special soft enclosure in the Rajabhatkhawa forest within the Buxa Tiger Reserve.