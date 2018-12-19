Buskers the highlight of Christmas this year: Government

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park in Park Street on December 21.

This year, performances by buskers (street singers) will be the highlight of the festival, which is organised by the state government.

Principal secretary to the departments of home and tourism affairs, Atri Bhattacharya, on Tuesday said the festival will also take place in seven other places — Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong in North Bengal Hills and in churches in Jalpaiguri, Chandernagore, Bandel and Krishnanagar.

“There will be illumination of churches at the seven locations from December 21 to January 1 and cultural programmes at the over 200-year-old Sacred Heart Church at the erstwhile French colony of Chandernagore from December 26 to December 28. To my knowledge, there is no Christmas celebration on such a large scale in any other Indian city,” said Bhattacharya.