Businessman gunned down in broad daylight near Kolkata, son blames TMC

A businessman said to be a BJP worker was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district’s Madhyamgram on Tuesday morning, following which his son accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of murdering his father because of political rivalry. The ruling party denied the allegation.

Ashok Sardar, a resident of Narayanpur in the district, was shot in his chest and legs several times around 11 am when he was supervising work in Madhyamgram’s Rajbari area, sources said. He was rushed to a nearby health centre, where he was declared dead.

Sardar’s son Laltu alleged that his father was gunned down because the family supports the BJP. “My father has been murdered in a planned way. He has been killed due to political rivalry. Local TMC supporters are behind the murder,” he added.

Soon after the incident, Madhyamgram police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

“Body has been sent for post-mortem at Barasat hospital. An investigation is on,” said an official.

The TMC dismissed the allegation and claimed the murder was the fallout of a fight over land. “This incident has no political connections. I have information that he had land-related disputes with a few people. TMC has no connection with this death,” said a TMC leader who did not wish to be named.

Later in the day, the BJP state unit tweeted, “Ashok Sardar, BJP worker, shot dead by TMC goons in Madhyamgram, 15 km from Kolkata. This murder of a political worker in broad daylight, right in the heart of the city, should scare all right-thinking Bengalis. Do we want this culture of violence? TMC is a shame for Bengal.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.