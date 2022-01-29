Bengal: Fire breaks out in Covid-19 ward of hospital in Burdwan, one dead

A female patient died after a fire broke out at the Covid-19 ward of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday. Hospital authorities have set up a five-member enquiry committee to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 4.30 am at Number 6 block of Radharani ward of the hospital. Radharani ward is presently designated as a Covid ward in the hospital.

“We got a call in the wee hours from hospital staff that there had been a fire incident. We rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, we were informed that a particular bed was on fire. Hospital staff and security personnel used fire extinguishers to control the fire. Fire engine arrived too. We have formed a committee to enquire into the matter. It was unfortunate that we could not save the patient who had almost 100 per cent burns. However, other patients are safe and have been moved to other wards. We have lodged an FIR and forensic team will visit our hospital,” said Prabir Sengupta, principal of the medical college hospital.

“According to our information, one female patient died due to the fire incident. She has been identified as Sandhya Mondol (60), a resident of Bormuria village under Galsi police station in Purba Burdwan district,” said a senior police official.

According to sources, the fire was spotted by other patients who raised an alarm. Hospital staff managed to control the fire as smoke filled the ward.

Authorities are probing how the particular bed caught fire. A five-member enquiry committee has been directed to place a report before the state health department within 24 hours. A forensic team is also scheduled to visit the ward.

“It is an unfortunate incident. However, this shows the reality of state-run healthcare in Bengal. The chief minister goes on saying everything is good. But see the real picture,” said Dilip Ghosh, national vice-president of BJP.

“It is definitely an unfortunate incident. Authorities will have to be more careful and have preventive measures in place. But it is also irresponsible for BJP leaders to blame the state government,” said Sougata Roy, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP.