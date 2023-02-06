Budget session from Feb 8, ruling TMC to bring motion against Centre on non-payment of dues

The Budget session of the West Bengal Assembly will start from February 8 with the Trinamool Congress planning to bring a motion against the Centre on the issue of non-payment of state’s dues, sources in the government said.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya is likely to place the state budget on February 15, they added.

Last year, the budget session had started amid a showdown between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP MLAs on the speech of the then Governor (now Vice-President) Jagdeep Dhankhar who had a bitter relation with the state’s ruling party.

A senior TMC leader said, “We are relieved before this year’s budget session as Mr Dhankhar is not around. CV Ananda Bose is a gentleman. We don’t think Mr Bose will create a scene like Dhankhar did.”

A party MLA said, “The Centre has stopped our funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, MGNREGA and other schemes. They cannot do this. This money is not theirs as it belongs to West Bengal’s taxpayers. It should be notified in the legislative procedure. That is why we have decided to bring in a motion against this stance of the central government.”

Last time, the party had brought a motion criticising the alleged misuse of central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also, a legislative amendment may be brought by the state government to bring the panchayat area in Newtown under the municipality. State municipal minister Firhad Hakim has already said the Newtown area will be made a separate municipality.

The budget session is likely to conclude before the Madhyamik examination start from February 23 as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed her party MLAs in the past to work from their assembly constituencies at the time of major exams.