scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Latest news

Budget outlay for ER up by 11%

For passenger amenity, the outlay has been hiked 14 per cent to Rs 178.71 crore against last financial year's Rs 156.75 crore.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | February 5, 2021 4:44:34 am
budget 2021, Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway budget allocation, indian express newsFor track renewal, the allocation stands at Rs 560 crore against Rs 520 crore in 2020-21 – a jump of 7.69 per cent.

The Budget allocation for the Eastern Railway has been increased 10.86 per cent to Rs 2,520.70 crore for 2021-22 towards passenger safety and train-related operations. The ER outlay was Rs 2,273.69 crore in 2020-21.

For passenger amenity, the outlay has been hiked 14 per cent to Rs 178.71 crore against last financial year’s Rs 156.75 crore.

For track renewal, the allocation stands at Rs 560 crore against Rs 520 crore in 2020-21 – a jump of 7.69 per cent.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement