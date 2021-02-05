Budget outlay for ER up by 11%

For track renewal, the allocation stands at Rs 560 crore against Rs 520 crore in 2020-21 – a jump of 7.69 per cent.

The Budget allocation for the Eastern Railway has been increased 10.86 per cent to Rs 2,520.70 crore for 2021-22 towards passenger safety and train-related operations. The ER outlay was Rs 2,273.69 crore in 2020-21.

For passenger amenity, the outlay has been hiked 14 per cent to Rs 178.71 crore against last financial year’s Rs 156.75 crore.

