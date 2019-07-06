Budget 2019-20 is completely visionless, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday described the Union budget as visionless and said it would put more burden on the common man. The TMC chief also slammed the Centre for increasing the prices of petrol and diesel by imposing cess and additional excise duty.

“#Budget2019 is completely visionless. In fact, the total vision is derailed. On top of it, not only have they imposed cess but also special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel leading to price increase by nearly Rs 2.50/litre for petrol and Rs 2.30/litre for diesel,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

“As a result, price hikes will hit from transport to market to kitchens. Commoners are suffering and suffering…This is Election Prize!!” added the chief minister.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said there was no mention of job creation in the budget. “At the time when unemployment rate is skyrocketing, this Budget says nothing about job creation. This is a baseless, faceless, actionless and directionless Budget. They have increased the price of petrol and diesel. This will have a chain effect, which will result in price rise,” Chatterjee told reporters at the state Assembly press corner. He added that people were disappointed with this budget.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien issued a statement that said, “This is a ‘dream’ budget! Government is still only selling dreams and not delivering. Far from a dream, it’s a nightmare for common people who are suffering. FDI in media, aviation and more benefits to foreign insurance intermediaries means government has introduced concept of “Sell India”. Jobs and the issue of job creation not addressed in policy terms.”

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said, “The common man will not benefit much from this Budget. It will only put more burden on their livelihood. The increase in the petrol and diesel price is another concern for the people.”

Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan too echoed Chakraborty’s words and criticised the Union Budget. The state BJP, on the other hand, lauded the Union Budget.

“The Maiden Budget of Smt Nirmala Sitharaman for the Financial Year 2019-2020 is very comprehensive with a clear direction of development for all. The Budget is more focused for the development of villages and for the Rural poor with an all round development of infrastructure and job creation with a projected GDP growth of around 7.0% with an average growth of 7.5 per cent over the last five years,” the party said in a statement.

“It is farmer friendly, business friendly, development friendly and job oriented budget and will lay foundation for a long term growth rate of 8% for New India by making agriculture as the key and central focus point with a holistic approach,” it added.