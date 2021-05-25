Buddhadev Bhattacharya admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment

Former West Bengal chief minister and CPI (M) veteran Buddhadev Bhattacharya was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital on Tuesday morning after his oxygen levels dropped below 85.

Bhattacharya and his wife Mira had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 17. Mira had been taken to hospital for treatment while Bhattacharya was in isolation at their residence at Palm Avenue. Mira returned home on Monday.

Bhattacharya suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). After his condition deteriorated this morning, he agreed to go to the hospital.

Hospital sources said his condition is stable, and with high flow oxygen, he may recover within a week.