Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, wife discharged from nursing home

June 10, 2021 4:33:49 am
Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on Wednesday discharged from a nursing home in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment for post-Covid ailments, doctors said.
His wife Mira Bhattacharjee, also admitted at the same nursing home, was discharged as well, they said.
The former chief minister’s condition is stable, a senior doctor of the nursing home said. “His antibody report is okay and other parameters are also fine. But he needs to follow the prescribed medicines at home,” the doctor said.
Bhattacharjee, 77, is a patient of COPD and needs to be very careful, he said. “Our doctors will be in touch with the family and keep a tab on the health conditions of both Bhattacharjee and his wife,” he said. The former CM and his wife, diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, were discharged from a hospital on June 2 after recovering from the infection.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-