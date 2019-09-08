Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee responding to treatment: Hospital

Former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Friday night, is recovering and responding to the treatment well, said doctors. Bhattacharjee is suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and multiple cardiac ailments.

“Bhattacharjee is now conscious, alert and talking,” said a statement issued by the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

“He (Bhattacharjee) got admitted yesterday at 8.40 pm with severe shortness of breath with low oxygen saturation and high carbon-dioxide levels in blood. The cause has been diagnosed as Acute Exacerbation of COPD with Bilateral Pneumonitis and Anaemia”, read the statement.

A seven-member medical team has been formed.

“He has been kept under close monitoring in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under an expert medical team. The team includes critical care specialists, general physicians, cardiologists and gastroenterologist. Doctor Koushik Chakraborty, Dr Somnath Maity, Dr Fuad Halim, Dr S B Roy, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Kalyan Bose and Dr AG Ghoshal are there in the team,” said a senior official of Woodlands.

Several politicians, including senior CPM leaders Surjya Kanta Mishra, Rabin Deb and Md Salim as well as Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya and BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, paid a visit to Bhattacharjee at the hospital on Saturday. Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma had also gone to the hospital.

“He can talk, but doctors are advising everyone not to disturb him much. There is nothing to worry as such,” said CPM leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

While speaking to media, Locket Chatterjee said: “I saw him and met his wife as well. We are all praying for him, so that he recovers fast.”