Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
BSF woman constable raped by senior colleague in West Bengal, accused inspector suspended

The incident has triggered a political debate in the state with Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh pointing fingers at the BJP.

According to the Kolkata police, the Bhabanipur police station filed a zero First Information Report (FIR) since it was outside their jurisdiction.

A 30-year-old woman constable of Border Security Force (BSF) has allegedly been raped by her senior male colleague in the Nadia district of West Bengal, officials said. The accused BSF inspector has been suspended from service, they said Monday.

“The incident took place on the intervening night of February 18 and 19. We received a complaint and action has already been taken. The inspector in question has been suspended. An inquiry has been initiated,” BSF DIG A K Arya told The Indian Express.

A high-power committee is looking into the matter.

“The incident has happened in Nadia. Since the victim came to us, we filed a Zero FIR as per SOP and sent the same to the Krishnanagar district,” said Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

According to the police, the medical examination of the victim has already been done. She was first taken to a health centre in Nadia and from there she was shifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. She is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable, sources said.

The incident has triggered a political debate in the state. All-India Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter to point fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rahul Sinha has condemned the incident. “It is unfortunate and we stand by the victim. We are not TMC who look at the profile and colour of the accused and then decide. The BSF has already taken action in this case. We are in full support of the victim and strongly condemn the incident,” Sinha told The Indian Express.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 16:27 IST
