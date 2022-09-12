scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

BSF jawan injured in road accident airlifted to Kolkata in IAF chopper

According to official sources, the IAF's 157 Helicopter Unit pressed an Mi-17 V5 with  an air ambulance late night with a qualified medical team on board.

"He was referred to a hospital in Behrampur where doctors advised to take him to Kolkata. He was moved in a BSF ambulance to save time and a requisition for evacuation was placed," the BSF said in a press release.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who suffered serious injuries in a road accident was brought to Kolkata from Krishnanagar on an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Saturday night.

Constable Shabir Ahmad Wani of the BSF’s 141 Battalion, is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital and is stable, officials said.

“The IAF chopper was pressed into service to carry out an emergency medical evacuation of a critically injured BSF jawan from Krishnanagar to Kolkata. The constable had sustained critical injuries. As his condition deteriorated, the IAF was requested to airlift him to Kolkata,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

“The mission was challenging as the rescue operation was to be conducted from an unfamiliar helipad in night. However, the experienced crew accomplished the mission  and handed over the patient safely to the medical team at the Kolkata airport after midnight,” the statement further read.

The BSF officials said Wani sustained multiple injuries after a tractor overturned in the Jalangi area and came under the vehicle.

“He was referred to a hospital in Behrampur where doctors advised to take him to Kolkata. He was moved in a BSF ambulance to save time and a requisition for evacuation was placed,” the BSF said in a press release.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 04:22:50 am
