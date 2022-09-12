scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

BSF jawan injured in road accident airlifted to Kolkata in IAF chopper

According to official sources, the IAF's 157 Helicopter Unit pressed an Mi-17 V5 with  an air ambulance late night with a qualified medical team on board.

West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsA BSF jawan being airlifted in an IAF chopper to Kolkata after he was injured, on Saturday night. PTI

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who suffered serious injuries in a road accident was brought to Kolkata from Krishnanagar on an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Saturday night.

Constable Shabir Ahmad Wani of the BSF’s 141 Battalion, is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital and is stable, officials said.

“The IAF chopper was pressed into service to carry out an emergency medical evacuation of a critically injured BSF jawan from Krishnanagar to Kolkata. The constable had sustained critical injuries. As his condition deteriorated, the IAF was requested to airlift him to Kolkata,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

According to official sources, the IAF’s 157 Helicopter Unit pressed an Mi-17 V5 with  an air ambulance late night with a qualified medical team on board.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange: ‘RBI should intervene only to curb vol...Premium
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange: ‘RBI should intervene only to curb vol...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“The mission was challenging as the rescue operation was to be conducted from an unfamiliar helipad in night. However, the experienced crew accomplished the mission  and handed over the patient safely to the medical team at the Kolkata airport after midnight,” the statement further read.

The BSF officials said Wani sustained multiple injuries after a tractor overturned in the Jalangi area and came under the vehicle.

More from Kolkata

“He was referred to a hospital in Behrampur where doctors advised to take him to Kolkata. He was moved in a BSF ambulance to save time and a requisition for evacuation was placed,” the BSF said in a press release.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 05:58:12 am
Next Story

Food insecurity

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'RBI should intervene only to curb volatility, let rupee depreciate'
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange

'RBI should intervene only to curb volatility, let rupee depreciate'

Premium
Supreme Court to take up CAA challenge: where does the case stand?

Supreme Court to take up CAA challenge: where does the case stand?

Dua, and now this dargah has dawa too for mentally ill

Dua, and now this dargah has dawa too for mentally ill

Won’t mislead on 370... party in 10 days, will be azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Valley

Won’t mislead on 370... party in 10 days, will be azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Valley

NCERT approaches UGC for ‘deemed university’ status

NCERT approaches UGC for ‘deemed university’ status

Cyrus Mistry car crash: 'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Cyrus Mistry car crash: 'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

SFIO arrests ‘mastermind’ who set up shell companies linked to China

SFIO arrests ‘mastermind’ who set up shell companies linked to China

Goldy Brar approached accused to target Salman Khan
Sidhu Moosewala probe

Goldy Brar approached accused to target Salman Khan

China’s Li Zhanshu to arrive in Nepal today

China’s Li Zhanshu to arrive in Nepal today

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement